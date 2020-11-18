American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,947,268.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,715,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 556,283 shares of company stock worth $45,019,940 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

