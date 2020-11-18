American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

