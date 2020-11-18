American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingevity by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

