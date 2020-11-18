PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

NYSE:PKI opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $142.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

