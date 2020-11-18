American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Federated Hermes worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $950,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

