American International Group Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in The Brink’s by 938.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

BCO stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

