American International Group Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 81.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182,465 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after buying an additional 526,972 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 167,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $74,629.41. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $74,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,759 shares of company stock worth $54,841,457 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $154.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average is $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

