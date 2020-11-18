American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 152.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 75,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $276.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.26. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

