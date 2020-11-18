American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $401.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 514.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.