American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

