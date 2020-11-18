American International Group Inc. Sells 1,949 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of DOV opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

