American International Group Inc. Sells 527 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of UMB Financial worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $648,916. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

