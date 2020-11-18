American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hexcel worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Hexcel stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

