CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in CarMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $26,865,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 110.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 330,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 173,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

NYSE KMX opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.