American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,206,000 after buying an additional 373,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,496,000 after buying an additional 321,437 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 572,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 313,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 42.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 862,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,639,000 after acquiring an additional 254,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of HAS opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

