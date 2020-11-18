Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Xylem by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 240,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,841,000 after purchasing an additional 354,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 596,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,786 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

