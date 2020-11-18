American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.