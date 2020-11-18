American International Group Inc. Acquires 81,204 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,204 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 206,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNX opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

