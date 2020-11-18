Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.21.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $295.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day moving average is $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,629,900.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

