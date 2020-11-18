Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $295.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.21.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $295.17. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Palo Alto Networks Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
Palo Alto Networks Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wedbush
Palo Alto Networks Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt
Palo Alto Networks Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in FirstCash, Inc.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in FirstCash, Inc.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of EPR Properties
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of EPR Properties
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,778 Shares of Geron Co.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,778 Shares of Geron Co.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report