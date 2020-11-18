Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $295.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.21.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $293.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $295.17. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

