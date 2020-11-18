Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,142,000 after buying an additional 416,974 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,904,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,372,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,734,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in FirstCash by 9.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 555,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

