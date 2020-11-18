Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in EPR Properties by 10.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

