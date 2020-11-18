Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,778 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Geron were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Geron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,091 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GERN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

In other Geron news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GERN stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.60. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 19,251.64% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

