Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 234,949 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.04 million.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

