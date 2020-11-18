Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,124 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 207,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.