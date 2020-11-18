BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 10,410 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 161.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.47. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,984 shares of company stock worth $2,897,850. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

