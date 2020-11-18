Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $78,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,604,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $158,665,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,621.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

