Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 4,012 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,990 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after acquiring an additional 413,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after acquiring an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,621.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.