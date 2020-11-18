BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NMI were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after buying an additional 489,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 85.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after buying an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 74.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,493,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after buying an additional 636,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.65.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.91. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

