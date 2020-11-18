Stephen R. Wilson Sells 460 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day moving average is $165.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.