Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Short Interest Up 240.4% in October

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 240.4% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DINT stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.

