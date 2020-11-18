American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of NCR worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $511,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NCR by 9.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

