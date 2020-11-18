Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Clean Harbors worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.55. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

