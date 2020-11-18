American International Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

