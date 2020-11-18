Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 12,362 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,942. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

