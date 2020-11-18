CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Holdings Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 227.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 319,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXW opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CXW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

