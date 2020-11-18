General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

