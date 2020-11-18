Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of CURO Group worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CURO Group stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $367.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

CURO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

