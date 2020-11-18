Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $200,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after acquiring an additional 544,062 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $41,790,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 230,257 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,242,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after acquiring an additional 129,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

