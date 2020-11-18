Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NCR Co.
American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NCR Co.
Clean Harbors, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Clean Harbors, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc.
American International Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 12,362 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 12,362 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
CoreCivic, Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
CoreCivic, Inc. Stock Holdings Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
General Electric Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
General Electric Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report