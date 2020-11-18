Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

