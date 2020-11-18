Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $203,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,689 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 193.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,261,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 679,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 166,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,182,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 742,667 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,745,400. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

