Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAK opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

