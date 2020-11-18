Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $749.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $792.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $723.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.