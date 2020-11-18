Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

