Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,111 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

