Raymond Karl Mcdonnell Sells 396 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Strategic Education stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.40.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.