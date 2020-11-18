Ajay Mehra Sells 1,779 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 176,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.