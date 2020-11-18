Steven P. Raia Sells 1,255 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BLD opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TopBuild by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

