Paul T. Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VCRA stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

