Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag Sells 1,915,034 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

